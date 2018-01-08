HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A third suspect has been arrested in the killing of a father who saved his 16-year-old neighbor from an armed robbery last week.

Homicide investigators in Harris County arrested 19-year-old Gilbert Gomez Jr. and two juveniles for capital murder in the July 28 death of Moyses Arreguin. They say Gomez is believed to be the driver of the vehicle involved in the robbery and killing.

Correction: Capital murder suspect is GILBERT Gomez Jr. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 1, 2018

Two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, have also been charged in connection with Arreguin's death.

The 15-year-old was arrested earlier Wednesday, while the 16-year-old was arrested most recently Wednesday evening.

Investigators have now arrested a third suspect in the capital murder of Moyses Arreguin, who was gunned down while trying to stop a neighborhood robbery. Those in custody now include 2 juveniles (15 and 16) and Gilbert Gomez Jr., 19. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/gwvr2pPc1D— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 2, 2018

The juvenile is now in custody, and investigators say they are also looking at three other suspects in the fatal shooting.

#BREAKING: according to @HCSOTexas a juvenile has been charged in connection w/ murder of Moyses Arreguin, father of 2, shot to death trying to help his teenage neighbor who was getting robbed. The juvenile is in custody. There’s possibly 3 more suspects. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/aAaGestzrC — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 1, 2018

Arreguin, 28, witnessed the robbery from his home on West Hardy Road and Ranch View Trail. According to his wife, he grabbed a bat and immediately ran two houses over to protect the 16-year-old.

Neighbors who witnessed the incident said Arreguin was able to hit one of the two suspects, allowing time for the teen to escape. The suspects then fired a gun, striking Arreguin twice, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

“If you could choose your neighbor, you’d choose him.” That’s his family, friends describe 28YO Moyses Arreguín who was shot, killed protecting 16YO teen neighbor from armed robbers last night. @HCSOTexas investigating the death of the husband and father of 2 little girls #khou11 pic.twitter.com/yySYwvSqBR — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 28, 2018

“His last words were, run inside.” 16YO Sergio Bruno thankful to be alive. His neighbor was shot, killed protecting the teen from 2 armed robbers. Sergio says they’re younger Hispanic men, gray car, who tried shooting at the teen. They missed, hit pot. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/san6Wsrctg — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 28, 2018

The suspects are said to have fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information about this crime please call HCSO at (713) 221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

