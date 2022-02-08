2 men accused of killing Texas State student to appear before judge

Cyrus Gray and Devonte "DJ" Amerson were charged in 2018 for the 2015 murder of Justin Gage.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Two men charged in connection with the 2015 murder of a Texas State University student could have a chance at freedom.

Both men, Cyrus Gray and Devonte "DJ" Amerson, were charged with murder in 2018 in connection with the 2015 death of Justin Gage. Neither has been convicted and both have maintained their innocence.

Now the men's families are hoping to see some type of progress in their case.

"We've been looking forward to him coming home," Cyrus Gray's father, also named Cyrus, told KVUE earlier this month. "It's unfortunate that it's taken this long, four years. Having somebody incarcerated ... without the benefit of going to court."

Both Gray and Amerson are set to appear before a judge at the Hays County Government Center on Tuesday. Amerson's hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. and Gray's will be held at 1:30 p.m.

