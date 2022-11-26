HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him

According to the Houston Police Department, the deputy got a notification that his car was being tampered with and was potentially broken into.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway.

According to the Houston Police Department, the deputy got a notification that his car was being tampered with and was potentially broken into. When he went to check on his car, he saw a man in its driver's seat.

HPD said the deputy pulled out his gun and identified himself as a peace officer before telling the suspect to show his hands and get on the ground. The suspect refused and ran to another car, which police said he used to try and drive the deputy over. The deputy responded by opening fire.

Police said it's not clear whether the suspect was hit.

While driving out of the parking lot, HPD said the suspect crashed into a wall.

Police are searching for a newer model white Toyota Camry with damage to the front right fender and possibly bullet holes.

The deputy, a 9-year veteran of HCSO, was not injured in the incident. He is a member of the sheriff's office's gang division.