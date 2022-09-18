Two men killed, two arrested in Haltom City shooting, police say

Police said the suspects left the scene before officers got there. They were both taken into custody less than 12 hours after the shooting.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police say two suspect have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Haltom City overnight. The department credits other local law enforcement for helping them with the investigation and one of the arrests.

On Sunday, dispatchers got calls from witnesses saying there was a disturbance outside and two people were shot.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Bernice Street at 1:55 a.m. They found two men dead at the scene. The victims have not been publicly identified.

According to Haltom City police, the suspects fled before officers got there. They continued to investigate the scene while Fort Worth police helped as security.

Officers say the two were in police custody by noon on Sunday.

Haltom City officers, detectives and evidence technicians identified two men connected to the shooting and arrested one of them that morning. The other was taken into custody by the Haltom City SWAT team and police from North Richland Hills.

The suspects and their charges won't be identified until they're called into court. Police are continuing to investigate, so there may be additional arrests and/or charges.

