HALTOM CITY, Texas — Officers responding to the report of a person shot with a handgun ended up pursing a vehicle from Haltom City in Tarrant County to near Canton in Van Zandt County early Sunday.

The shooting incident took place around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Thomas Road in Haltom City.

Police say responding officers found a 23-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen at the scene. She was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. Her condition is not known.

When they arrived, officers tried but failed to stop a car leaving the area of the shooting and a chase ensued, Haltom City police said.

The driver, a 42-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 37-year-old man, were taken into custody at the end of the chase, according to police.

Authorities say they do not know if one of the vehicle's occupants shot a weapon.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More from WFAA: