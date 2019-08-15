Haltom City police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the death of a 58-year-old woman.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check around 6:33 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 5700 block of Macneill Drive. The person who called police said he had not talked to the woman in the home for days, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the woman's body.

Now officers want to speak to 58-year-old David Conditt in connection with the woman's death. Officials say he is considered a person of interest.

He is about 5-feet-10, weighs around 240 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. Conditt might be driving the victims red 2015 Toyota RAV4 with the Texas license plate GMJ2896, police said.

Anyone with information on Conditt's location is asked to call 817-281-1000 or 817-222-7000.

