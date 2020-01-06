Haltom City man arrested after calling 911 to say he shot his wife, police say

Betty Nickell, 86, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — A Haltom City man was arrested Friday after he called 911 to say he shot his wife, authorities said.

Officers responding to the home in the 5100 block of Ira Street found Betty Nickell, 86, had been shot in the head once.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

William Nickell, 87, surrendered to police when they arrived at the home "without incident," officials said.

He was interviewed at the Haltom City Police Department before he was taken to the North Richland Hills jail. Nickell went before a magistrate on Friday afternoon and was released after posting his bond.

Police say they are still investigating a motive.