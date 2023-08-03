Police chase stolen shuttle bus from Haltom City to Fort Worth, officials say

Haltom City police said they were responding to a hit and run accident on NE Loop 820 when they saw the bus.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police said a suspect has been arrested and charged for leading a chase with a stolen shuttle bus into Fort Worth.

Police said they were responding to a hit-and-run accident on NE Loop 820 when they saw the bus. The chase started when the vehicle evaded the officers' traffic stop.

Officers eventually used stop sticks and the bus came to a stop inside the Tides on Randol East apartment complex on Randol Mill Road in Fort Worth.

According to Haltom City police, the suspect fled on foot but got caught by a police K-9.

Police said the suspect has been taken into custody and charged with Evading Arrest With a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

There is no information at this time about the suspect or how they got access to the shuttle bus.