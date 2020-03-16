A 12-year-old girl is in serious condition after she was shot in the back early Monday.

The girl was in the bathroom of a house in the 5300 block of Ira Street North when a person fired a weapon into the closet of an adjacent bedroom, a witness told Haltom officers. The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m.

Police have been in touch with the suspect, a 20-year-old man who fled the scene, and are encouraging him to voluntarily come to the police station, officials said.

The victim is being treated at Cook Children's Hospital. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

