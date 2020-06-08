Gunshots fired during car chase, Fort Worth police say

The chase began after one of the men involved did not pay the agreed upon price for a firearm, according to police.

Gunshots rang out overnight Thursday as two men went on a car chase after a firearm sale turned bad, Fort Worth police said.

Two men had arranged via social media to meet for the sale of a firearm, according to police. They met around 1 a.m. in west Fort Worth.

At some point, the seller realized that he had not been paid the full amount the two had agreed upon. So he got in his car and began chasing the buyer, police said.

The two shot at each other during the chase, but police believe no one was hurt in the incident, officials said.