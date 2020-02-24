DALLAS — A man was shot early Sunday in east Oak Cliff and drove about four miles to get help, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened sometime around 1:30 a.m. near Bonnie View Road and 51st Street. The man then drove about four miles to Great Trinity Forest Way and Jim Miller Road to call for help, according to authorities on the scene.

The man's car was also shot at, with the back windshield and driver's side window visibly busted out.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown, according to police. The suspect in the case is still at large.

