Police are searching for a suspected gunman who is on the loose after a shooting and stabbing incident at an Oak Cliff club.

Around 12:30 a.m. police say there was a fight inside Kliff Klub.

One man was escorted out but went to his car, grabbed a firearm and came back and shot at the unarmed security guard who had escorted him out.

The security guard was shot in the back and a second, female bystander was shot in the leg.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and police are searching for them and any witnesses.

