Tyler man guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl from Alabama he met online

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from Alabama he met online and sexually assaulting her.

Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 20, pleaded guilty to transporting a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Skipworth admitted that in April 2021, he transported a 13-year-old he met online from the state of Alabama to his residence in Tyler to commit the offense of sexual abuse of a minor.

FBI, Tyler Police Department, and the Smith County District Attorney's Office worked together on the investigation after analyzing GPS data associated with the phone of the child who had been reported missing by her foster parents in Alabama.

“Children in our community are safer today than yesterday,” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said. “Parents must be aware that dangerous predators lurk behind computer screens in our homes. Like protecting our children who play at the park, we too must take precaution to protect our most vulnerable population in the cyber-world. Law enforcement places protecting children at our highest priority. To those who harm children, we will find you, arrest you, prosecute you and, seek the harshest punishment for you.”

Skipworth faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office. Additionally, Skipworth will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Matthew J. DeSarno, FBI Dallas special agent in charge, said Skipworth will be held accountable for his "egregious actions," and the FBI will remain committed to investigating anyone who exploits children.

“The Smith County District Attorney’s Office is grateful for the cooperation of federal and local law enforcement to protect society and this child victim, while ensuring that the defendant is held accountable as a convicted sex offender,” Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.