Police looking for road rage suspect who shot woman through neck in Grapevine

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Grapevine police at 817-410-3900.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — The Grapevine Police Department needs the public's help to identify the driver responsible for a road rage shooting on Friday morning.

Police said around 7:15 a.m. Friday that a 27-year-old woman was entering the southbound lanes of Texas 121 from Bass Pro Drive when she and a man driving another vehicle became involved in a road rage incident.

The man pointed a small pistol at her and fired, according to police. The bullet went through the woman’s neck, and she was able to safely pull over on the shoulder as the man kept driving away.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooter is described as a white man with brown hair, driving a dark gray, newer-model Mazda CX9 SUV.

Police said detectives are working to locate any surveillance videos in the area that may have captured the suspect’s license plate or other identifying information.

We are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning on westbound SH-114 near Texan Trail. One victim was taken to the hospital. We will release more information soon. — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) March 31, 2023

