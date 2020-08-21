Grapevine police arrest two 17-year-olds after a Lyft driver was robbed at gunpoint

Police are working on a warrant to arrest a third individual who lives in another city.

Grapevine police say they arrested two 17-year-olds Thursday and are looking for a third suspect in connection to two incidents from earlier this week.

On Monday, a Lyft driver was robbed at gunpoint, according to authorities. On Wednesday, a man's car was stolen and the suspects also tried to take his wallet, police said.

Police say video surveillance near one of the incidents helped them identify three people connected to the crimes.

Two of the three people suspected of these incidents were taken into custody Thursday following a foot chase and search by officers.

A police employee spotted the three individuals walking near Ira E Woods Court and Mustang Drive around 7:30 p.m. and called for officers, officials said.

One of the individuals was found quickly and taken into custody. A second was found hiding under a shed by an officer looking for evidence after the search had been called off, police said.

One 17-year-old faces charges of evading arrest and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Police said there was a felony warrant for him out of Fort Worth for another aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge.

A second 17-year-old was detained on charges of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Both have been taken to the Tarrant County jail. Their identities cannot be released until they are arraigned, police said.