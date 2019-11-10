GRAPEVINE, Texas — Leroy Grove, 57, was arrested for allegedly filming underneath a woman's dress at a Walmart in Grapevine on Tuesday, a news release from the Grapevine Police Department said.

Grove was accused by the woman after she said she took a step backwards and bumped into him while he was bent over with his cell phone under her dress as she was shopping, according to the release.

She followed him to the front of the store after he walked away, called 911 and took a picture of him, the release said.

Police were able to identify him in the parking lot of the store on the 1600 block of State Highway 114 and arrested him for improper photography or visual recording.

Detectives said they found more recordings of other victims on Grove's phone taken in what they believe to be multiple locations.

Grapevine police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Grove and thinks they could have been a victim to call the department's non-emergency line at 817-410-8127.

Grove was taken to the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday. His bond was set at $1,500.