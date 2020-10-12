Grapevine police arrest Fort Worth officer on drunken driving charge

Officials said the officer, who was a 14-year veteran, has been placed on restricted duty status.

A 14-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police department was arrested Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, officials said.

Grapevine police arrested Gary Hawley around 3:30 p.m., Fort Worth officials said.

Fort Worth did not release any other information about the incident and referred people to Grapevine police for information on the criminal investigation.

Fort Worth police say they placed Hawley on restricted duty status. Officials say that means his gun and badge were confiscated, and he's not allowed to act as an officer in any capacity.

There is also an administrative investigation underway, Fort Worth officials said.