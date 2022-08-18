Grand Prairie police investigating homicide following crash

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie Police are investigating a death, which they initially determined was due to a car crash, but have found evidence the death was a homicide.
Officers responded to the crash Sunday in the 1500 block of East I-30, police said.
Around 9:15 p.m. that night, a Cadillac was driving east along I-30 when it collided into a Dodge truck disabled in the road, officers detailed. The driver of the Dodge truck, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at the scene and the Cadillac driver suffered minor injuries.
However, further investigation revealed evidence supporting the Dodge truck driver was a homicide victim, unrelated to the vehicle crash, and that a third unknown vehicle was involved, officers say.
Detectives are asking anyone traveling along I-30 near Belt Line Road that night and saw a 2007 black Dodge Ram interacting with another vehicle on the highway to call the Grand Prairie Police Department.