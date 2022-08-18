x
Crime

Grand Prairie police investigating homicide following crash

After investigating a fatal car crash, evidence was revealed showing the victim's death was actually unrelated to the crash.
Credit: Grand Prairie Police Department

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie Police are investigating a death, which they initially determined was due to a car crash, but have found evidence the death was a homicide.

Officers responded to the crash Sunday in the 1500 block of East I-30, police said. 

Around 9:15 p.m. that night, a Cadillac was driving east along I-30 when it collided into a Dodge truck disabled in the road, officers detailed. The driver of the Dodge truck, 38-year-old Olman Rodriguez of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at the scene and the Cadillac driver suffered minor injuries. 

However, further investigation revealed evidence supporting the Dodge truck driver was a homicide victim, unrelated to the vehicle crash, and that a third unknown vehicle was involved, officers say. 

Detectives are asking anyone traveling along I-30 near Belt Line Road that night and saw a 2007 black Dodge Ram interacting with another vehicle on the highway to call the Grand Prairie Police Department.

