Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-month-old infant in Grand Prairie as "non-accidental," officials said Monday.

Police said officers responding to a medical call Friday in the 50 block of Spring Creek Circle found someone performing CPR on an infant.

The baby was taken to the hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Grand Prairie detectives are working with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and Child Protective Services to investigate the infant's death, officials said.

As of noon Monday, no arrests had been made in connection to the case.

Police said they are limiting the amount of details released at this time "due to the sensitive nature of the case."

