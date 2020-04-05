Grand Prairie man shot, killed his wife and stepson, police say

A Grand Prairie man shot and killed his wife and stepson and then called 911 Sunday, police said.
Rickey Edwards, 50, called Grand Prairie police around 4 p.m. Sunday from a home in the 7000 block of Monet Lane.
On the call, Edwards said his wife and stepson had been shot inside the home, officials said.
Police arrived to find 46-year-old Portia Williams-Edwards and 28-year-old Kameion Kitchen with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Edwards was arrested and faces a capital murder charge. Grand Prairie police are investigating this as a family violence-related case.
