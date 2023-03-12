North Texas teacher resigns, arrested for alleged relationship with student, district says

In a statement, Grand Prairie ISD says administrators were told about the matter earlier in the month. Cody Bush was arrested the following week.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A North Texas school district says one of their now-former teachers has been arrested following accusations of an "improper" relationship with a student.

Grand Prairie ISD said a statement was sent on Thursday to parents and staff of South Grand Prairie High School. The statement read that Cody Bush was arrested that day for the alleged relationship.

According to the district, administrators received information on the matter on March 2 and immediately placed Bush on leave. That information was sent to police to investigate, leading to his arrest.

Bush has since resigned and the case has been reported to the State Board of Educator Certification, according to GPISD.

“I have no tolerance for any type of inappropriate communication or contact between a teacher and a student,” said Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Linda Ellis. “We will continue to partner with the Grand Prairie Police Department to ensure our students’ safety.”

No other information is available.