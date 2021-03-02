Grand jury indicts man on capital murder charge in death of actor Eddie Hassell

A man was indicted Wednesday by a Tarrant County grand jury in the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell.
D'Jon Antone, 18, was indicted on a capital murder charge.
Grand Prairie police say Hassell, 30, was the victim of a random robbery before being shot and killed by the suspect on Nov. 1, 2020.
Police found Hassell with gunshot wounds and he died at the hospital.
Detectives said a car that was taken from the scene was later recovered.
Hassell, who was from Waco, played the role of Clay in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right," and Phil Nance on the NBC TV show “Surface.”