x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

Grand jury indicts man on capital murder charge in death of actor Eddie Hassell

Authorities say the robbery of Hassell was random. Hassell, whose credits include "The Kids Are All Right," was from Waco.
Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP
Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "jOBS" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25, 2013 in Park City, Utah.

A man was indicted Wednesday by a Tarrant County grand jury in the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell.

D'Jon Antone, 18, was indicted on a capital murder charge.

Grand Prairie police say Hassell, 30, was the victim of a random robbery before being shot and killed by the suspect on Nov. 1, 2020.

Police found Hassell with gunshot wounds and he died at the hospital.

Detectives said a car that was taken from the scene was later recovered.

Hassell, who was from Waco, played the role of Clay in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right," and Phil Nance on the NBC TV show “Surface.”

Credit: Grand Prairie police
D'jon Antone, 18.

Related Articles