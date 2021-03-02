Grand jury indicts man on capital murder charge in death of actor Eddie Hassell

Authorities say the robbery of Hassell was random. Hassell, whose credits include "The Kids Are All Right," was from Waco.

A man was indicted Wednesday by a Tarrant County grand jury in the shooting death of actor Eddie Hassell.

D'Jon Antone, 18, was indicted on a capital murder charge.

Grand Prairie police say Hassell, 30, was the victim of a random robbery before being shot and killed by the suspect on Nov. 1, 2020.

Police found Hassell with gunshot wounds and he died at the hospital.

Detectives said a car that was taken from the scene was later recovered.