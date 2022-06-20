Good Samaritan offers White Settlement officer a ride to help take down suspect during foot pursuit

We continue to recover fugitives and stolen cars from our Flock Safety System. On Saturday, two WSPD Officers responded to a stolen car in the area of 700 S. Cherry Lane. As the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the bad guy bailed on foot and ran.... and ran... and ran some more... before Officer S. Brown and Corporal J. Porter were able to take him into custody. We got a little help from an unknown Good Samaritan who saw Corporal Porter running and offered him a ride... Corporal Porter took the man up on the offer and quickly arrived at the apprehension location. Whoever this man was.... a big thank you!!! Together, WSPD and our Community, we are strong. Great job in getting this guy off our streets with 4 charges (3 felonies and 1 misdemeanor). We were also able to return the car to the rightful owner. #WSPDTV #WSRocks #CanRunButCantHide