Good Samaritan offers White Settlement officer a ride to help take down suspect during foot pursuit

“Together, WSPD and our community, we are strong,” read a post from the department.
Credit: WSPD Facebook page

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A good Samaritan helped a White Settlement police officer during a pursuit to nab a suspect wanted in connection to stealing a vehicle over the weekend.

The White Settlement Police Department says it's been using its Flock Safety System to help recover fugitives and stolen vehicles throughout the community.

On Saturday, June 18, two officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle spotted in 700 block of South Cherry Lane. 

As the officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the suspect bailed out on foot and started running from the scene.

A good Samaritan saw one officer, Corporal J. Porter, running and offered him a ride. 

“I appreciate it,” you can hear Corp. Porter saying, as he gave the good Samaritan directions to the location where the suspect was spotted.

Porter then quickly caught up to the location where the suspect was being taken into custody by another officer. 

“Had to get taxied, don’t mind me,” Porter jested, as he monitored the arrest of the suspect.

The White Settlement Police Department extended a big thank you to the good Samaritan in a post with a video of the pursuit on its Facebook page Sunday night. 

We continue to recover fugitives and stolen cars from our Flock Safety System. On Saturday, two WSPD Officers responded to a stolen car in the area of 700 S. Cherry Lane. As the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the bad guy bailed on foot and ran.... and ran... and ran some more... before Officer S. Brown and Corporal J. Porter were able to take him into custody. We got a little help from an unknown Good Samaritan who saw Corporal Porter running and offered him a ride... Corporal Porter took the man up on the offer and quickly arrived at the apprehension location. Whoever this man was.... a big thank you!!! Together, WSPD and our Community, we are strong. Great job in getting this guy off our streets with 4 charges (3 felonies and 1 misdemeanor). We were also able to return the car to the rightful owner. #WSPDTV #WSRocks #CanRunButCantHide

Posted by White Settlement Police Department on Sunday, June 19, 2022

“Together, WSPD and our community, we are strong,” read a post from the department. The department also thanked the officers who were able to get the suspect off the streets.  

The suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, has been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor in the crime.

WSPD said the stolen vehicle was returned to its rightful owner.

