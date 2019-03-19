Police have found the missing dog that was in a stolen car in Plano.

Prince, a two-year-old Shih Tzu, was found in a park in Dallas and returned to his owner.

Police are still searching for the stolen car.

Prince's owner had parked a rental car in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3300 block of North Central Expressway in Plano just after 2 p.m. Monday. She left the car running with the air conditioner running for Prince.

When she got back from the store, the car and the dog had been stolen.

Police said the stolen car is a 2017 Ford Focus four-door with California license plate 7XIF200.

Plano police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.