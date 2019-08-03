RICHARDSON, Texas — The frantic moments to save two teenagers from a burning van last month was all caught on body camera footage.

"Hey are you ok?” yelled officer Thomas Cline.

“Help, help,” yelled one of the teenagers.

"Get out dude – the car's on fire,” yelled officer Brandon Boren.

"Help, for the love of God,” begged one of the teens.



Richardson police officers Thomas Cline and Brandon Boren were on routine patrol last month when they saw a speeding van.

Before they could pull it over it slammed into a power pole.

“And he rolls over on driver side and the whole engine catches fire underneath,” Boren said.

They didn't think twice about jumping in to help the two teens trapped inside.

"You are going to have to get out give me your hands,” Boren told one of the teens.

“Pull me, please. I don't want to die,” cried one of the teens.

"Looking back on it I don't know if I could live with myself watching someone potentially burn to death without trying to help,” officer Cline said.

You can hear officer Cline shout, "We got one trapped! I can't get him out.”

They got one teen out, but the other was still trapped.

You can hear officer Boren tell officer Cline to get out of the burning van.

“If you need to get out get out,” Boren said.

Neither officer let go. Both of them told WFAA they wondering how much time they had before the van was engulfed in flames.

“Trying to keep a mental clock on how long we can stay inside the car and how fast we can get these people out,” Cline said.

Both teens were eventually rescued and are OK.

But they are in big trouble.

It turns out they stole the van.

The officers didn't know that at the time but say it wouldn't have changed what they did saying they were just doing their job.