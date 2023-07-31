The individual who intervened has been identified as Kenneth Wayne Zahirniak, a 31-year-old Gatesville resident.

GATESVILLE, Texas — A man who reportedly attacked his ex-girlfriend and doused her in gasoline at Hidden Valley RV Park is dead after he was stabbed Sunday night, according to the Gatesville Police Department.

Police received an emergency call at around 10:30 p.m. on July 30 from Coryell Memorial Health Hospital, alerting them to an adult male who was admitted with a stab wound. The man later died due to his injuries. His identity remains confidential.

The event unfolded at 246 FM 116 in Gatesville. Witness accounts suggest that the man was transported to the hospital by friends after he was stabbed, police said. Following this, officers were dispatched to the RV Park to investigate.

Witness statements revealed a sequence of events that led to the stabbing. The victim reportedly arrived at the RV park with friends and pursued his ex-girlfriend, holding a gas can filled with gasoline, police said. The man allegedly doused the woman with the gasoline while restraining her, police said. In an attempt to protect the woman from the attack, another individual intervened and stabbed the man in the chest, police said.

Police have identified the individual who intervened as Kenneth Wayne Zahirniak, a 31-year-old Gatesville resident. It was found that Zahirniak had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated crime, which led to his arrest. He is now being held at the Coryell County Jail.