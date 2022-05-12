Suspects caught stealing 80 gallons of diesel from Dallas gas station, police say

The suspects used three vehicles during the theft, including a truck with a tank in the back of it. Detectives believe they were re-selling the fuel, sources say.

DALLAS — Four people have been arrested for allegedly stealing 80 gallons of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven gas station in Northeast Dallas, police sources told WFAA.

The alleged theft happened Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at 10400 Garland Road, near Gus Thomasson Road.

The suspects were using a device that allowed them to attach it to the fuel pump without the pump tracking how much gas was being pumped, the sources said.

The suspects used three vehicles during the theft, including a truck that had a tank in the back of it.

Detectives from the police financial crimes division had been investigating the suspects for allegedly stealing diesel and re-selling it, police said. When they saw the theft happen during surveillance Wednesday, they pulled over the suspects on a traffic violation.

The suspects, whose names have not been released yet, face charges of organized crime, police sources said.