Man found dead inside vehicle following an argument over drugs, Garland police say

The deadly shooting occurred Thursday morning near a convenience store in Garland, according to authorities.

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Garland after an argument over drugs, officials say.

Around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Garland police responded to a shooting near a convenience store at Saturn and Kingsley roads.

Police say when officers arrived they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle near the store.

Detectives say the man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

According to officials, the victim, suspect and two females were all inside the same vehicle at one point.

During the investigation, authorities say they learned that an argument over drugs led to the suspect shooting the victim.

Around 8:40 a.m., police said the suspected shooter was still at large.

At this time no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

