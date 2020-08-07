Theft suspects allegedly told Garland woman her water was 'contaminated with COVID-19' to gain access into home

Authorities say the suspects are using "manipulating tactics" to take advantage of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Garland Police Department is warning residents to be cautious after suspects allegedly used "COVID-19 water contamination" as an excuse to talk their way into a house.

Police say several suspects told a resident that her water might be contaminated with COVID-19. The same suspects then allegedly convinced the woman that they needed to enter her house to check the water, according to authorities.

Detectives say the woman was distracted during the “alleged inspection” and that’s when the suspects went through her belongings and stole jewelry.

The police department is now warning residents not to open their door for anyone unless they have a scheduled visit.

"All utility companies or City department employees will wear distinct uniforms, ID badges, and drive identifiable vehicles," officials said in a Facebook post.

Investigators with Garland police are asking the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972-485-4840.