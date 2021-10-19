2 women wanted, 1 in custody after kidnapping 20-month-old child at Garland motel, police say

Garland police are searching for 28-year-old Romeisha Brown and a third woman following the incident.

GARLAND, Texas — Two women are on the run and one has been taken into custody after kidnapping a 20-month-old boy on Sunday, the Garland Police Department says.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, Garland police officers responded to a reported kidnapping at a motel in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway.

Officers said the mother and her baby were in a motel room when the mother heard a knock at the door. Officers said when the mother opened the door, three women rushed inside, overpowered her and took the baby.

Garland police said they were able to obtain surveillance video, which captured an SUV parking in the back lot of the motel and three women exiting the vehicle. The women were seen waiting at the back door until it was opened from the inside.

Police said moments later, the three women were shown on video exiting the motel from the same door with the baby boy and running back to the SUV.

Police said the child’s mother chased after the suspects and was able to remove the front license plate from the kidnappers’ SUV before they fled from the scene.

Officers located the SUV driving on Northwest Highway near LBJ Freeway just inside Dallas. Officers stopped the vehicle and discovered it was occupied by a woman driver, identified as 34-year-old Lashonda Price, a juvenile and the kidnapped baby.

Garland police said Price was arrested for kidnapping and was transported to the Dallas County jail the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 19, in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Police said the baby boy was found unharmed and returned to his mother.

During the investigation, detectives identified a second suspect as 28-year-old Romeisha Brown but have not identified the third woman involved in the kidnapping. An arrest warrant has been issued for Brown.

Garland police said it is believed the kidnapping is an isolated targeted incident, where the suspect knew the victim.