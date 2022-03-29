25-year-old man facing charges after robbing 10 fast food restaurants across D-FW, police say

Police said in each crime, the suspect is accused of displaying a gun and fleeing from the scene in a gray Kia Soul.

DALLAS — A 25-year-old Garland man has been arrested after allegedly robbing at least 10 fast food restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said.

From February 27 to March 27, Dallas police said Anthony Barnes robbed nine fast food restaurants in Dallas and one in Farmers Branch.

Police said in each crime, the suspect is accused of displaying a gun and fleeing from the scene in a gray Kia Soul.

Police said Barnes was identified on Tuesday, March 29, and was taken into by members of the fugitive unit. He’s now facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

The Dallas Police Department said officers are executing search warrants on both Barnes’ car and apartment.

“This arrest is the result of outstanding and relentless follow up by our robbery detectives, and the great work and eventual arrest by our Fugitive Unit,” Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia said. “I am proud of our men and women and their dedication to making our city safer. This arrest should send a continued, strong message that the Dallas Police Department, along with our community, will not tolerate this criminal behavior.”

Here’s a list of the dates, times and locations where the robberies occurred: