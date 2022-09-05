Man injured in shooting near Fort Worth rodeo event, police say

According to the police department, the victim said he was arguing with a woman at the event when a man shot him.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly started with a fight at an amateur rodeo event in Fort Worth

Police said an on-duty officer was in the parking lot at the Central Division patrol office when they were approached by a man with a gunshot wound. That was at about 2 a.m. on Monday.

According to the victim, he got into an argument with a woman at the amateur rodeo event near the 1000 block of Oak Grove Road. The argument turned physical and a man then pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim at least once.

The victim told police he drove himself to the patrol office looking for help.

Police said the man was shot in his thigh, but he was in good condition when he was sent to the hospital.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 817-392-4550.