Police: Dallas car thief chased by owner, officers before arrest in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase.

The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.

Police say the vehicle's owner called about the theft while following the suspect. That person said the suspect just stole their vehicle in Dallas. There's no information on what led up to the theft.

According to Fort Worth police, the suspect was driving recklessly before officers tried to pull him over. They say the vehicle was damaged from the driver "striking curbs, deflating the tires and damaging the rims."

At 11:06, an officer in a marked patrol unit saw the vehicle going south on Horne Street near Camp Bowie. Police said the officer turned on the unit's emergency lights to try to stop the driver, but he tried to get away. The officer then turned on their siren and went after the suspect.

The chase lasted almost 20 minutes after police got the call and it involved officers from four different units. The suspect eventually stopped in a driveway on Clayton Road and tried to flee the scene on foot.

Police said the man was arrested at 11:16. He hasn't been identified but officer said he's been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest/Detention in a Motor Vehicle and two outstanding felony warrants.