Frisco police are investigating after a woman was attacked during an early morning run Monday.

The attack occurred around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of The Trails Parkway and Crockett Drive in The Trails neighborhood of Frisco, police said.

The 54-year-old victim told police she saw a man dressed in all black clothing walking on the sidewalk. As she passed the suspect, Frisco police said he grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

The victim was able to get away to a nearby residence and call for help.

She suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information or video of the possible suspect is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.

