Frisco police have 9 reports of jewelry thefts since March

Police said the suspects use conversation as a distraction, offers a hug (or similar gesture), then steal jewelry from the victim.

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police are investigating multiple jewelry thefts dating back to March where the victim had their jewelry stolen off their body.

The Frisco Police Department said it has received nine reports of theft in which victims have had their jewelry removed at various times during the day. The victims, according to Frisco police, were walking in open areas with visible jewelry, were approached by an unknown suspect, engaged in conversation by the suspect, offered a hug or a similar gesture by the suspect, and had their jewelry stolen off their body.

Frisco police said detectives are actively working these cases, which appear to be similar to those reported late in the year during 2022.

In November, WFAA reported police responding three aggressive purse snatchings at a Walmart, H-E-B and Target and two incidents involving two people ripping jewelry off people’s bodies in broad daylight.

Frisco police wants to remind residents to exercise personal safety precautions when out walking:

Be aware of your surroundings, keeping your eyes and ears open.

Don’t allow anyone you don’t know into your personal space.

Don’t walk alone, as traveling in groups tends to discourage opportunistic thieves.

Keep valuables, such as jewelry, out of sight.

Report any suspicious activity by calling 972-292-6010 (non-emergency) or 9-1-1.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.