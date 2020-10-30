Frisco couple sentenced in connection to heroin overdose death

Conner Richard Schaeffer, 28, and Megan Deshane Daniel, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

A Frisco couple has been sentenced Friday for their involvement in a heroin overdose death Friday, said United States Attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Conner Richard Schaeffer, 28, and Megan Deshane Daniel, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court documents, the couple “conspired to distribute heroin in the Collin County area,” which later resulted in the death of an individual on Oct. 28, 2018.

Authorities didn’t release the identification of the victim but said the victim and one other individual went to the home of Schaeffer and Daniel, where Daniel injected them with heroin at their request, court documents state.

Witnesses at the home told police that the victim started to show signs of an overdose and instead of calling 911, Schaeffer and Daniel took the victim to the hospital on their own. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Court documents state evidence showed Schaeffer and Daniel attempted to hide their role in the victim’s death by deleting text messages and urging the other individual to not say what happened.