FORT WORTH, Texas — Typhenie Johnson's body still has not been found nearly three hours after she went missing, but her loved ones hope they get answers during a kidnapping trial for the woman's ex-boyfriend.

Christopher Revill faces an aggravated kidnapping charge in the October 2016 disappearance of the 25-year-old woman.

She's presumed dead. Her family and friends say they hope the trial gives them justice and answers.

Revill's aggravated kidnapping trial began Wednesday in a Tarrant County courtroom. If he's convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Johnson’s brother Asher Johnson testified before jurors that Revill was aggressive and controlling. He also recounted the day Revill showed up at Johnson's apartment months after their relationship ended.

Typhenie Johnson

Courtesy photo

Typhenie Johnson and Revill went outside to talk. The pair had dated for eight months but broke up in August 2016. On the night of Oct. 10, 2016, Johnson was telling Revill "it's over," court records show.

Asher Johnson said he went to check on her and saw Revill’s car, trunk open in a suspicious and secluded part of the apartment complex before he sped off.

Witnesses found Typhenie Johnson’s keys, cell phone and sock but no sign of the young woman.

Revill has also been linked to the disappearance of another woman he previously dated. His ex-girlfriend, Taalibah Islam, went missing in 2006. Relatives said Revill was the last to see Islam, much like he was the last to see Johnson.

Islam's sister said Revill was physically abusive.

"He did it again," Hadiyah Islam told WFAA in 2016. "If you would have listened to us 10 years ago, this would not be happening now."

Christopher Revill

Tarrant County jail

A friend was brought to tears on the witness stand Wednesday. A recording of the 911 call she made was played for jurors.

“My friend ended up missing,” she said in 911 call. “It’s been an hour. We found her phone.”

Johnson was arrested the same month. An arrest warrant affidavit says evidence authorities believe is connected to Johnson’s disappearance was found at Revill’s parents home.

Despite several searches, investigators have not found Johnson. Revill’s defense attorneys say there’s not enough evidence to justify a guilty verdict.

