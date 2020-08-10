4 teens arrested after shooting man during robbery, leading officers on pursuit in Mesquite

When officers arrived at the scene, a 53-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Four teens are facing aggravated robbery charges after leading officer on a short pursuit after a robbery and shooting in Mesquite, police say.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a shooting in the 4200 block of Highway 80. Police said the caller claimed there was a shooting victim lying on the ground.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 53-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

Mesquite police say officers responding to the scene located the suspect vehicle and a pursuit began. Officers said the vehicle stopped a short time later, and four suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Officers determined the incident began as a robbery and escalated to a shooting.