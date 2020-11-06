x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

crime

Four suspects wanted in connection with jewelry store burglary worth $30,000 police say

Around 12:35 a.m. on May 31, the suspects were caught on surveillance camera forcing their way into a jewelry store in the 1300 block of S. Buckner Boulevard.
Credit: Dallas PD

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects wanted in connection with a jewelry store burglary.

Around 12:35 a.m. on May 31, the suspects were caught on surveillance camera forcing their way into a jewelry store in the 1300 block of S. Buckner Boulevard.
jewelry-theft-mp4
VideoPress

The suspects stole at least $30,000 worth of items.

Police released the following photos from the scene: 

Credit: Dallas PD
Credit: Dallas PD
Credit: Dallas PD

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call Detective T. French at 214-671-0112, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).

More on WFAA: 