Man stabbed during argument at Fort Worth restaurant, police say

According to police, the victim said he was arguing with another man before that man stabbed him twice.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating an altercation that led to a man being stabbed.

Officials told WFAA that they were called to a Jack in the Box, located on E. Seminary Drive, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police found the victim at the restaurant with two stab wounds in his left upper back area.

The victim said he was at the Taco Cabana restaurant on South Freeway when we got into a confrontation with another man. The argument then turned physical when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim went to the Jack In the Box for help while the suspect fled the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been made available as of Tuesday night.