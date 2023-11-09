Two men shot in their backs at Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

Police responded to a shooting call late Sunday night. Both victims are expected to recover.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department said its officers are looking for a suspect tied to a shooting that sent two men to a hospital late Sunday night.

First responders were dispatched to the Randol Crossing Apartments at 11 p.m. on Sunday for a shooting call, FWPD said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they found two victims suffering from single gunshot wounds to their backs. The suspect had already left the scene by the time officers arrived, police said.

Police said both men who were shot were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available as of Monday morning.