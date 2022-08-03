Driver shoots at another vehicle, leaving passenger in critical condition, Fort Worth police say

The police department said the shooter fired at another vehicle next to them, then chased the victim briefly.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for anyone responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 3 a.m. to a Chevron gas station on Wichita Street in Fort Worth. When they got to the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was a front seat passenger in a vehicle traveling south on Wichita Street near Berry Street. The suspect's vehicle was also going the same way next to the passenger's side of the victim's vehicle.

Allegedly, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot at the other vehicle. The passenger was shot at least twice: once in the arm and once in his chest.

After the shooting, police said the suspect followed the passenger's vehicle for a short time before going away. The victim's vehicle then stopped at the Chevron station to wait for help. Fort Worth police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the police department, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the Fort Worth PD Gun Violence Investigations Team at (817)392-4550.