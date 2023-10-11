Man shot in vehicle during attempted carjacking, Fort Worth police say

The suspects had a gun and "announced a robbery with the intention of taking the victim's vehicle," police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in east Fort Worth late Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened shortly before midnight in the 2100 block of Stratford Park Drive, near Oakland Boulevard and Interstate 30, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived, they learned that the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. The victim was shot in his upper left shoulder.

The man told police that three suspects, all adult males, approached him as he sat in his vehicle. The suspects had a gun and "announced a robbery with the intention of taking the victim's vehicle," police said.

The victim said one of the suspects fired a gun one time, shooting him in the shoulder, before they all fled on foot.

The victim was treated at the scene. His injury was not life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. More information was not released by police.