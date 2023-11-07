Drive-by shooting against Fort Worth home injures juvenile, Fort Worth police say

The victim is expected to recover. No suspects have been arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — NOTE: The video above was filmed on July 11.

A boy in Fort Worth had to be taken to a hospital and talk to police about how he was shot while laying in bed early Thursday morning.

Police said they dispatched to John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after midnight on July 13. They were told about a victim who came to a hospital in a private vehicle and was looking to treat a gunshot wound.

When police got to the hospital, they learned that there was a drive-by shooting. The boy said it happened in the 2500 block of Malvern Trail, near Highway 287 and Michell Boulevard.

According to police, the victim said he was in bed when he heard gunshots outside, then realized he was shot in the thigh. His injury is said to not be life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested. Investigators with the FWPD Gun Violence Unit have been requested to investigate.

No other information was available as of July 13.