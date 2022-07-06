Man killed after group argument leads to shooting, Fort Worth police say

According to police, someone from the group shot the 24-year-old when he was walking away.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has died after being shot by someone in a group on Tuesday evening in southwest Fort Worth, and an investigation is now open to figure out who pulled the trigger, according to police.

Fort Worth officers were dispatched to the scene on Las Vegas Trail at about 7 p.m. on July 5. Paramedics were helping the victim by the time they got there.

According to police, the man got in an argument with a group of guys at the lot, then someone shot him as he was walking away.

The victim died after he was taken to a hospital. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Fort Worth PD Gun Violence Unit by calling 817-392-4550.