1 dead, 2 injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

Police officials said multiple units were on scene near the 3500 block of Avenue H.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Wednesday evening on the city's east side.

During a brief news conference at the scene, Fort Worth police said they arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting call, which was "domestic in nature," came in at 5 p.m.

One man is dead and two other men who were shot are currently in the hospital. One of the men who was shot ran down the street to receive help, according to police.

Police said the suspect is a man, but had fled the scene before police arrived. Police said they are actively searching for him.