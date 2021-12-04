Woman's 17-year-old son shoots man accused of hitting her with a car: Police

The man and woman were both taken to the hospital, they are both expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Two people are in the hospital and a teen has been taken into custody after a domestic disturbance led to a shooting Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said.

Authorities said the incident happened around 7 a.m. at the 3800 block of Frazier Avenue. According to police, the incident originally started as a domestic disturbance where a man and woman were reportedly fighting in the street.

During the fight, a man identified by police as her boyfriend allegedly got in a vehicle and then, while police said the woman was trying to reach into the car to stop him, hit the woman with the car, officials said.

Police said that's when the woman's 17-year-old son came out of the house and shot the boyfriend once. The teenager was taken into custody, according to officials.

The man and woman were both taken to the hospital; they are both expected to survive their injuries, police said.

Authorities said several narcotics were also found at the scene. It's unclear at this time to whom they belonged.