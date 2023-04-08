14-year-old girl killed from possible 'accidental shooting' in Fort Worth, police say

Police said the shooting happened on April 6 in the 2100 block of Daniel Street.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday in what police believe to be an accidental shooting, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of Daniel Street on Thursday, April 6, for a shooting call. When police got to the scene, officers found the girl with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Fort Worth police said the girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses and the person responsible for firing a weapon causing injury to the victim, and they believe this is an accidental shooting that caused the death of the victim, FWPD said.

FWPD said no arrests have been made.

No further information was available.