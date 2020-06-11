Fort Worth police release video of robbery suspects

Authorities said the robbery occurred Wednesday at a store near 6901 McCart Ave in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police have released surveillance video of a robbery that occurred earlier this week. They are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

According to investigators, one of the suspects had a gun when he approached the store employee and demanded money from the register.

The other suspect allegedly acted as a lookout at the door while this happened, officials said.

The edited video, that was released by police Friday via social media, shows the suspect run out of the store once he takes money from the cash register.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call police at 817-392-4380.