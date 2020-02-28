An investigation is underway after two Fort Worth police vehicles were damaged by gunfire this week, officials say.

The Fort Worth Police Department says several marked police vehicles have been staged throughout the city as part of a recruiting and driving safety campaign.

On Tuesday, the department received reports of two vehicles damaged by gunfire.

“This type of hostility toward policing can serve to make our officers more wary, guarded, and less apt to let their guard down and engage with the community. It is detrimental toward our recruitment and community policing efforts,” Fort Worth police Chief Ed Kraus said in a written statement.

Fort Worth police are working to gather information concerning these incidents.

More on WFAA: